Kash Patel Took $25,000 From Russia-Linked Firm to Appear on an Anti-FBI TV Series

Last year, Kash Patel, the MAGA provocateur whom Donald Trump has nominated to head the FBI, received $25,000 from a Russia-linked production company to participate in a documentary in which he assailed the FBI and called for closing its headquarters.
In November, Tucker Carlson’s online network released a six-part series called All the President’s Men: The Conspiracy Against Trump that purported to chronicle the familiar MAGA conspiracy theory that a Deep State plotted against Donald Trump while he was a presidential candidate in 2016 and when he was president. The fourth episode focused on Patel and his years-long crusade to depict the Trump-Russia scandal—Moscow’s attack on the 2016 election and Donald Trump’s efforts to cover up its existence—as nothing but a total hoax orchestrated by nefarious Democrats and rogue government operatives.
In this film—which credits Patel as an executive producer—he offers a blistering attack on the FBI. He calls it a “corrupt” enterprise and claims it […]
This $25,000 as got to be the final straw that broke the camel’s back (i.e. the number of anti-Patel votes that sinks his nomination)! Clearly, this is the perfect evidence that he absolutely cannot step foot into the FBI’s offices! Let him keep doing ads for the Russians, but stay away from anything that concerns American intelligence!