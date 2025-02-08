Kash Patel Took $25,000 From Russia-Linked Firm to Appear on an Anti-FBI TV Series

The coup continues and becomes more and more blatant. Here is the latest on Kash Patel, who last year it has been revealed was a Russian propagandist against the FBI. The same FBI that “emperor” Trump has now nominated him to head. There are so many stories of the corruption and criminality of “emperor” Trump’s administration that collectively his appointees/nominees are unlike any previous administration in American history over the past two centuries.

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 30. Credit: Scott Applewhite/AP

Last year, Kash Patel, the MAGA provocateur whom Donald Trump has nominated to head the FBI, received $25,000 from a Russia-linked production company to participate in a documentary in which he assailed the FBI and called for closing its headquarters.

In November, Tucker Carlson’s online network released a six-part series called All the President’s Men: The Conspiracy Against Trump that purported to chronicle the familiar MAGA conspiracy theory that a Deep State plotted against Donald Trump while he was a presidential candidate in 2016 and when he was president. The fourth episode focused on Patel and his years-long crusade to depict the Trump-Russia scandal—Moscow’s attack on the 2016 election and Donald Trump’s efforts to cover up its existence—as nothing but a total hoax orchestrated by nefarious Democrats and rogue government operatives.

In this film—which credits Patel as an executive producer—he offers a blistering attack on the FBI. He calls it a “corrupt” enterprise and claims it […]