While the Republican christofascist male dominant coup proceeds climate change, which they ignore, continues and scientists are freaking out. As Bill McGuire, an emeritus professor of geophysical and climate hazards says. “The fact that the latest robust Copernicus data reveals the January just gone was the hottest on record – despite an emerging La Nina, which typically has a cooling effect – is both astonishing and, frankly terrifying.”

Temperatures last month were 0.1C above the record set in January 2024. And it comes after a year in which temperatures topped 1.5C, the target for climate negotiations, for the first time. Last month was the warmest January on record, according to new data.

The finding has baffled scientists, who had expected changes in ocean currents in the Pacific to take the edge off rising global temperatures.

Figures released by the European Copernicus climate service show average temperatures around the world in January were 1.75C warmer than before greenhouse gas emissions started to rise significantly in the industrial revolution around 150 years ago.

And it comes after a year in which temperatures topped 1.5C, the target for climate negotiations, for the first time.

Dr Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, warned that the rising pace of climate change would increase the risk of extreme weather and its consequences.

