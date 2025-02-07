Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with White nationalists to top State Department role

Just to prove the point I made in my previous comment, here is another fascist racist “emperor” Trump appointment. And please notice not a single “Republican” member of Congress has spoken out about any of this. They are completely complicit in the coup that is being carried out. It is worth noting that the states that are going to be most severely impacted by all this chaos are the Red States, as will become evident over the weeks that come.

Darren Beattie Credit: John Rudoff / Sipa USA

Darren Beattie, a former Donald Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 after CNN revealed he spoke at a conference attended by White nationalists, has been elevated to a top job at the State Department, multiple sources familiar with the move told CNN.

Beattie was appointed to serve as the acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, a key role that is responsible for helping shape US messaging abroad related to counterterrorism and violent extremism, according to the State Department website.

CNN’s KFile first reported in 2018 that Beattie, a former Duke University visiting instructor, spoke in 2016 to the H.L. Mencken Club – a gathering that has included White nationalist figures such as Richard Spencer and Peter Brimelow. Beattie, who was then working as a speechwriter in the Trump White House, defended his speech, claiming it was academic in nature. The Washington Post later reported he was fired after CNN’s article.

After being ousted from the Trump White House, Beattie founded the right-wing media outlet Revolver News. The […]