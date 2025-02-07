Notes to the American People — and Government Workers — on How to Stop Trump

The only thing that is going to stop the authoritarian MAGAt coup which is underway is we ourselves. Please call or write your representative and both Senators and tell them your feelings about the coup, and ask them outright: What are you doing to stop the dismantlement of our democracy and government? When appropriate get out and demonstrate. It is going to take millions of us making our views clear to stop what is happening. It is the same non-violent strategy that Gandhi used to get independence for India without a war. That Nelson Mandela used to end apartheid in South Africa, and that Martin Luther King used to get the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts passed and signed by President Johnson. Get my book The 8 Laws of Change It will tell you exactly how to do it, and organize to do it.

Demonstrators gather for the Women’s March on Nov. 2, 2024. Former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou writes that “advocacy on the outside made advocacy on the inside possible” during the first Trump administration. Credit: Kent Nishimura / Getty

I’ve seen firsthand how resistance to Donald Trump — both inside and out of government — can stop his illegal plans.

In 2017, I was a young lawyer in the National Security Division of the Justice Department. Trump had just been elected, in part on his promise to impose “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” In his first week in office, Trump tried to do exactly that, largely halting travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. That ham-handed order was quickly blocked by a federal court, but by bad luck, my office in the Justice Department became deeply involved in crafting a workable version of this “travel ban.”

I believed that the proposed order was illegal: […]