Member of Elon Musk’s DOGE team resigns after racist posts resurface

Did you know that almost all your personal data was made available to an openly racist sexist bully boy who was one of Elon Musk’s lieutenants until he was outed by journalists? The hallmark of the men and women committing the Republican coup is their objectively verifiable racism, sexism, dishonesty, and marginal competence. These are exactly the kind of people Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin used after they came to power. What stands out for me is how absolutely predictable this coup is to anyone with any knowledge of history.

A statue of Alexander Hamilton is seen outside the U.S. Department of Treasury building

Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A staffer connected to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency resigned on Thursday after now-deleted racist social media posts were resurfaced.

The resignation was confirmed by a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Marko Elez, a 25-year-old software engineer, was working inside the Treasury Department to cut costs and root out fraud, as part of Musk’s DOGE effort. Elez was one of two temporary appointees at Treasury connected to DOGE who have been granted access to a highly sensitive Treasury system that processes trillions of dollars in payments every year.

The Wall Street Journal reported on a number of 2024 posts from an account connected to Elez on Musk’s X platform and noted that White House officials confirmed his resignation after the paper pointed out Elez’s activity on the social media site.

“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” the […]