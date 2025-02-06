Editor’s Note

Stephan:

The coup continues. We are just 17 days into the destruction of our democracy, our economy, and poised to become involved in wars. And the effect of the coup is not just affecting Americans. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of women, children, and men in poor countries around the world have had their already meager lives ripped apart.. Tens of thousands of children in those countries are predicted to die as a result of this. Rather than commit another day’s SR to detail the further trends on our national destruction, I have decided to give you an interview I did a few days ago with a young man in Australia, Paul Philipson, that he has just posted. In it, I discuss my 47-year-long remote viewing project describing the future. Here is the YouTube link: