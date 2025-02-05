Trump says US will ‘take over’ and ‘own’ Gaza Strip and says US troops will be deployed ‘if it’s necessary’ – live

As you have probably already heard, Benjamin Netanyahu, an international war criminal and Donald Trump, a convicted sex offender and multiple felon just stood at a press conference in the White House and committed to the ethnic cleansing of 2 million Palestinians and the takeover of their Gaza homeland by the United States, which will own it and turn it into a “Riviera.” It is essentially the same thing Putin did to Ukraine, but actually even worse because Putin was not going to force all Ukrainians out of Ukraine. Trump as of today, in my opinion, should be designated, as that term is defined, as an international war criminal. The man to whom he has turned over the government, Elon Musk, and his half-dozen of recent post-high school and just graduated from college (19-24 year-old) servants are at the same time dismantling the government. It is basically a kind of oligarch hostile takeover coup. Oh, and by the way, did I mention, this little team of nouveau-nazis, now has access to all your most private financial and medical data on file with the government? My prediction is that we will now see violence against Americans throughout the Muslim world, and very possibly not one but several 9/11s here in the United States. Perhaps an attack on the White House itself, Mar-a-Lago, and the Trump Tower in New York City.
Key takeaways from Trump-Netanyahu press conference
The US president, Donald Trump, and Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed reporters following talks at the White House. Here are the main takeaways from the joint press conference:
In a shock announcement, Trump said the US will “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip. “We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” he said, adding that the US will “level” destroyed buildings in the Palestinian territory and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”
Trump said he envisioned a “long-term” US ownership of Gaza after Palestinians are moved elsewhere. “This is not a decision made lightly,” he said, adding that “everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land.” He went on to say that Gaza could become “the Riviera of the Middle East” where “the world’s people” could live there, […]
Why is he being allowed to do this? Do we have no controls over this would be Hitler? So a trade war isn’t enough, now we need a war with bombs and soldiers?
Joseph Goebbels would be proud! No only has the United States aided and abetted genocide, but the follow-up of ethnic cleansing turns the solution into a business opportunity. Real Estate moguls connected to the Trump family are salivating I am sure. I suggest that they would need a few exorcists first. Does fascism get any clearer than this?
Why are Americans not in the streets protesting this takeover of their government? I can’t believe how complacent they are. Do they not understand the consequences?