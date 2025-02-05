Trump says US will ‘take over’ and ‘own’ Gaza Strip and says US troops will be deployed ‘if it’s necessary’ – live

Stephan:

As you have probably already heard, Benjamin Netanyahu, an international war criminal and Donald Trump, a convicted sex offender and multiple felon just stood at a press conference in the White House and committed to the ethnic cleansing of 2 million Palestinians and the takeover of their Gaza homeland by the United States, which will own it and turn it into a “Riviera.” It is essentially the same thing Putin did to Ukraine, but actually even worse because Putin was not going to force all Ukrainians out of Ukraine. Trump as of today, in my opinion, should be designated, as that term is defined, as an international war criminal. The man to whom he has turned over the government, Elon Musk, and his half-dozen of recent post-high school and just graduated from college (19-24 year-old) servants are at the same time dismantling the government. It is basically a kind of oligarch hostile takeover coup. Oh, and by the way, did I mention, this little team of nouveau-nazis, now has access to all your most private financial and medical data on file with the government? My prediction is that we will now see violence against Americans throughout the Muslim world, and very possibly not one but several 9/11s here in the United States. Perhaps an attack on the White House itself, Mar-a-Lago, and the Trump Tower in New York City.