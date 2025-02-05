Trump administration finalizing plans to shutter Education Department

The MAGAt Republican — and yes as we watch it happen it is clear that this is not just Trump, it is the entire “Republican” Party — coup that is taking place, just as was described in Project 2025, involves ending federal involvement in public education. That trend is now underway. In my opinion, this part of the coup has several purposes. First, it will make it easier to convert education into a profit-making industry and, as you watch, a small group of uber-rich will come to own the industry. Second, it moves education decisions totally down to the states, and you will see the Blue States maintain education, while in the Red States schools will be turned from real education to indoctrination for religious and/or political purposes. Third, it will strongly exacerbate The Great Schism Trend as Red State citizens become even less literate and numerate than they already are, and turned even further into docile indoctrinated peasants.

The Trump administration is finalizing plans to dismantle the Education Department through an executive order that would build on the president’s campaign promise to hammer the longtime conservative target.

The order — which President Donald Trump is expected to sign sometime this month, according to a White House official — was expected to lay out a two-part strategy for shuttering the agency, according to two people familiar with the plans and granted anonymity to discuss them.

It would direct the department to craft a plan to wind down its functions using its existing administrative authority. But the order was also expected to call for the agency to inventory a complex set of laws needed to delegate the department’s powers to other agencies and then close the department, an acknowledgment that some of conservatives’ biggest desires for change hinge on congressional approval. Such an order would launch a complex initiative. Some conservatives concede they currently lack enough support for legislation to close the department […]