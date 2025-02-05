How Climate Change Could Upend the American Dream

War criminal Trump and his servants care nothing for climate change, don’t believe it is a real threat, and are doing everything they can to promote the interests of the petroleum oligarchs who bought Trump’s election for him, as well as the seats of the MAGAt Republicans in Congress. But as Los Angeles, California and Asheville, North Carolina have demonstrated the United States — as well as other nations of course — in the coming years is going to experience additional devastating events and, as this article describes, the impact on American society is going to be vast and severe. So while we are in the midst of a coup to end our democracy, so we are facing the earth itself threatening our wellbeing because of the greed and stupidity of a tiny group of people who have successfully bought America’s government because the American people didn’t pay attention when they were told what was going to happen to them.

The recent Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County destroyed thousands of homes. Credit:David McNew / Getty

Houses in the Altadena and Pacific Palisades neighborhoods were still ablaze when talk turned to the cost of the Los Angeles firestorms and who would pay for it. Now it appears that the total damage and economic loss could be more than $250 billion. This, after a year in which hurricanes Milton and Helene and other extreme weather events had already exacted tens of billions of dollars in American disaster losses.

As the compounding impacts of climate-driven disasters take effect, we are seeing home insurance prices spike around the country, pushing up the costs of owning a home. In some cases, insurance companies are pulling out of towns altogether. And in others, people are beginning to move away.

One little-discussed result is that soaring home prices in the United States may have peaked in the places most at risk, leaving the nation on the precipice of a […]