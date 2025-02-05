CIA Sends ‘Buyout’ Offfers to Entire Workforce

As you have no doubt noticed part of the “Republican” coup that Trump and Musk are engineering is to dismantle federal law enforcement, the FBI, and national security, the CIA, agencies. As the dismantlement of American democracy proceeds why is this happening? Again for several reasons, in my opinion. First, because “emperor” Trump wants to take revenge on the FBI for what they did about January 6th. As he made clear in his GAZA press conference today he also wants to get richer, just as his son said earlier, by taking over GAZA, forcing out two millions people, and turning it into a coastal resort. Second, the billionaire oligarchs who bought the government want to be able to do things internationally and they don’t want any spy agency reporting on them. The oligarchs are no longer nationalists. They have bought the American government, the Congress, and the Supreme Court and they want to control as much of the rest of the world as possible so all of them can become far richer, and some of them can become trillionaires. The “Republican” Congressional morons whose seats they have bought for them, don’t understand this. Or maybe they don’t care. Nor does the MAGAt media and commentator community. Listen to the Abby Philip program on CNN. She specializes in putting MAGAts on her show to debate with Independents and Democrats. Nothing is going to stop this but millions of Americans pushing back in every way possible. What are you doing?

CIA Director John Ratcliffe Credit: Reuters

The Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday became the first major national security agency to offer so-called buyouts to its entire workforce, a CIA spokesperson and two other sources familiar with the offer said, part of President Donald Trump’s broad effort to shrink the federal government and shape it to his agenda.

The offer — which tells federal employees that they can quit their jobs and receive roughly eight months of pay and benefits — had up until Tuesday not been made available to most national security roles in an apparent cognizance of their critical function to the security of the nation.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe personally decided he also wanted the CIA to be involved, one of the sources said.

The spokesperson said that the move is part of Ratcliffe’s efforts to “ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities,” adding that is “part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy.”

Still, even as the offer was sent to the entire workforce at the agency, it was not immediately clear whether all would be allowed to take it. Some […]