Why are the Democrats so spineless?

What is standing out for me as “emperor” Trump’s MAGAt coup proceeds is why the Democrats have been so spineless as this article describes. Why, for instance, has not a single Democratic Representative introduced an article of impeachment against Trump for his grotesque and illegal attempts through his vassals, and his co-president Elon Musk, to dismantle the American government to make the United States a pseudo-democracy like Hungary or Russia. It is perfectly obvious what is happening. I understand the introduction of articles of impeachment might not win, but it would create massive public debate. The news isn’t all bad. I was heartened to see the demonstration this weekend over the closing of USAID, but it is going to take much more spine and pushback. I am also hoping that the election of the new DNC chair, Ken Martin, will result in much more action from Democrats. I also wonder if MAGAt voters are beginning to realize what they have done. They should because Red states are going to be particularly impacted by this coup, and their lives are going to be notably impacted.

Newly elected Democratic National Committee Chairman, Ken Martin. Credit: Wall Street Journal

What does the Democratic party believe in? It’s difficult to tell. In 2024, Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris ran a campaign of moderation, reconciliation and emphasis on restoring institutional norms. This failed to capture much public attention when compared with the Trump campaign’s carnival of grievance. In the months since their defeat, the Democrats have been confused, conflicted and internally contentious over how to best proceed.

The results have been contradictory and ineffectual. The Democrats have alternated between declaring Trump a fascist and a would-be dictator, and congratulating themselves on peacefully handing over the reins of power to him; they have railed against his corruption and his subordination to the unelected South African billionaire Elon Musk, but have also made themselves available to cooperate with Musk’s project to gut the federal bureaucracy and reshape it in his own interests, the initiative that has been moronically termed “Doge”.

They pledge resistance to the Trumpist takeover of the state, and then pledge to work with Trump on what […]