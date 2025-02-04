NPR and PBS first target in MTG’s DOGE crosshairs

Part of the coup “emperor” Trump’s administration is carrying out involves suppressing, or bankrupting a free press, replacing it as Orban did in Hungary, with a misinformation press that supports the authoritarian government the administration is trying to create. Scum MAGAt Representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene are only too happy to help. This is their scheme to destroy npr/PBS both of which Trump dislikes.

The new House subcommittee designed to complement the work of Elon Musk has named its first target: the nonprofit news media.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s “Delivering on Government Efficiency” Subcommittee — or DOGE, mimicking its Musk-run analogue, the Department of Government Efficiency — is asking the leaders of PBS and NPR to testify next month.

DOGE Subcommittee Chair Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, put out the request to the executives in a letter Monday morning, specifying a preference for the weeks of March 3 or March 24.

“As an organization that receives federal funds, both directly and indirectly through its member stations, NPR’s reporting should serve the entire public, not just a narrow slice of likeminded individuals and ideological interest groups,” Greene wrote in her Monday letter sent to NPR CEO Katherine Maher, with nearly identical language sent to PBS.

Greene’s letter to Maher specifically cited the network’s decision not to report on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in October 2020 and the April 2024 essay […]