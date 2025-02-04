‘Cruel and deadly’: Aid organizations reeling from Trump’s freeze on foreign aid

Not only is “emperor” Trump destroying America’s democracy, he is also devastatingly diminishing the stature of the United States in the world. Do you see foreign leaders from other democracies reposing trust and confidence in anything “emperor” Trump says? Do you think they will continue to share sensitive intelligence with his administration? This one man, who could not be hired as a school janitor because of his sex offenses, and multiple felonies, is literally destroying over eight decades of carefully constructed alliances and policies of support that made the United States the leading nation in the world.

Chaos and uncertainty are swirling around the Trump administration’s new order halting most foreign aid grants for three months – and introduced the possibility that organizations dependent on federal funds could soon face bankruptcy, according to a report in Politico.

By Monday, groups spanning from health providers to landmine removers were still digesting the Friday directive issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with some bewildered by its scope and still struggling to make sense of it, the report added.

“This ‘stop work’ order is cruel and deadly,” Health GAP executive director Asia Russell told Politico. “It will kill people.”

The sudden freeze, which reportedly shocked State Department officials, is spurring organizations to weigh which programs to cut and whether to trim employees or even cease operations, according to the publication.

“We operate on a shoestring budget,” the head of one non-governmental organization on the receiving end of funding from the State Department and USAID told Politico, who was granted anonymity “as they feared they would lose future contracts if they spoke out publicly.”

“In 30 days, you’ll start to see a very significant cash crunch across the board and probably […]