The coup we are undergoing is putting millions of Americans at risk by screwing up their healthcare. There is confusion and chaos raging throughout the system, and I think we are going to very shortly see worsening health reports across the country.

“emperor” Trump is destroying the United States seeking personal revenge against people who have offended him and disrupting the functioning of the entire government in the process. Credit: The Nation

Public health experts worry the confusion stirred by a Trump administration funding freeze memo will not end quickly, harming public health services.

“It’s really hard to tell what’s actually happening, and I’m sure the agencies don’t know what’s happening and whether they should go forward or not, whether funding should continue or whether funding should stop,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of Global Health Policy at health policy nonprofit KFF. “It’s just a land of confusion right now.”

A memo issued by the head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Monday directing a widespread pause to federal loans and grants set off a wave of uncertainty and alarm among federal assistance programs, federally funded health clinics, nonprofits and schools as they wondered if they would lose government […]