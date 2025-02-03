With tariffs signed, Trump warns of ‘pain’ to come for Americans

Get ready for it. “emperor” Trump has just warned the Commons that as a result of the trade war he has initiated, we will all be experiencing “some pain.” This pain is going to come in all kinds of ways, not just the increase in grocery prices. There will be major loss of jobs in some states. For example as cited in this report, “Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, which Trump won by more than 30 percentage points in the 2024 election, warned of the potential impacts on the state’s bourbon industry after the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario directed their liquor boards to remove American alcohol from shelves.

“emperor” Trump warns the Commons they will be experiencing “some pain” because of the trade war he has initiated. Credit: CNN

A day after signing steep new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, President Donald Trump acknowledged what economists, members of Congress and even some of his own aides — in their previous lives — have been saying all along: Americans may find themselves paying the costs.

“THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!),” Trump posted, in all capital letters, on his Truth Social platform.

The message, which appeared in the hour before Trump arrived to his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf club for the second day in a row, amounted to an advance warning. Trump is serious about fulfilling his campaign promises to end illegal immigration, curb the flow of deadly drugs and rebalance continental trade.

But doing so will be uncomfortable, Trump is suggesting, and could serve to undermine another of his top campaign vows: lowering costs for Americans.

“WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL […]