‘It’s a coup’: Musk’s DOGE granted access to system that pays out Social Security

What amounts to an oligarchical coup of the United States has just happened. The unelected billionaires who bought “emperor” Trump his office now have my, and probably your, complete personal financial data — anything any of us has ever filed with the federal government, as well as any military service, or education loan data under your name. This development also illustrates how weak and corrupted the American Congress has become. You and I no longer live in the same country we did this time last week.

Co-president Elon Musk Credit: Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters

Elon Musk and his team at the Department of Government Efficiency—or DOGE—have been granted access to a sensitive Treasury Department payment system that contains the personal information of every American who receives tax refunds, Medicare, Social Security, and other payments from the government.

Newly approved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave Musk surrogates access to the system late on Friday, five people familiar with the situation toldThe New York Times. Bessent’s decision came the same day as news that David Lebryk, a career Treasury official who was acting secretary before Bessent’s confirmation, would step down after arguing with DOGE members over access to the system run by the Bureau of Fiscal Service that pays out over $6 trillion a year.

“Sources tell my office that Treasury Secretary Bessent has granted DOGE *full* access to this system,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote on social media on Saturday. “Social Security and Medicare benefits, grants, payments to government contractors, including those that compete directly with Musk’s own companies. All […]