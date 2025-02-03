CDC Researchers Ordered to Retract Papers Submitted to All Journals

The CDC has instructed its scientists to retract or pause the publication of any research manuscript being considered by any medical or scientific journal, not merely its own internal periodicals, Inside Medicine has learned. The move aims to ensure that no “forbidden terms” appear in the work. The policy includes manuscripts that are in the revision stages at journal (but not officially accepted) and those already accepted for publication but not yet live.
In the order, CDC researchers were instructed to remove references to or mentions of a list of forbidden terms: “Gender, transgender, pregnant person, pregnant people, LGBT, transsexual, non-binary, nonbinary, assigned male at birth, assigned female at birth, biologically male, biologically female,” according to an email sent to CDC employees (see below).”
An Expansion of an Emerging Censorship Regime at the CDC
The policy goes beyond the previously reported pause of the CDC’s own publications, including Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) which has seen two issues go unreleased since Jan. 16, marking the first publication gap of any kind in approximately 60 years. Emerging Infectious Diseases and Preventing […]
We are entering the next Dark Ages. When will they learn that ignoring something doesn’t make it false?
The executive branch has been accumulating power over many decades, both Democrat and Republican. Most to accretion has been due to Congress’ failure to lead in those areas appropriate to them under the constitution. Given Trump’s expansive view of the executive we are about to experience the consequences of this dereliction of duty by Congress. You may not consider this over-reach by the executive, but fear not, with Trump’s habit of pushing limits you will encounter this over-reach at some point. Sadly, because we live in such a non-representative Republic there is little hope of push back by Congress. This, by the way, is by design. It is a feature of the system, not a bug. Don’t like the way things are going? Then you will have to change the structure. Think outside the box.