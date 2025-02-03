Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, February 3rd, 2025

CDC Researchers Ordered to Retract Papers Submitted to All Journals

Author:     Jeremy Faust, MD, MS, MA
Source:     MedPage Today
Publication Date:     February 1, 2025
 Link: CDC Researchers Ordered to Retract Papers Submitted to All Journals
Stephan:  

As a research scientist, I have published some 325 papers in seven disciplines in peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings. I have been doing this for 47 years, and in all that time I have never heard or read of a U.S. government agency censuring a science research publication. But that is where we are now in “emperor” Trump’s regime. I cannot adequately convey to you how desperately dangerous and bad this is. If a scientist or physician cannot publish a fact-based paper because they have used forbidden terms, then America’s decline is happening faster and is steeper than anything I would have predicted. Americans will no longer be able to access accurate information on certain topics on taxpayer-funded science websites because they are now being censured by “emperor” Trump’s politician watch guards.

The CDC has instructed its scientists to retract or pause the publication of any research manuscript being considered by any medical or scientific journal, not merely its own internal periodicals, Inside Medicine has learned. The move aims to ensure that no “forbidden terms” appear in the work. The policy includes manuscripts that are in the revision stages at journal (but not officially accepted) and those already accepted for publication but not yet live.

In the order, CDC researchers were instructed to remove references to or mentions of a list of forbidden terms: “Gender, transgender, pregnant person, pregnant people, LGBT, transsexual, non-binary, nonbinary, assigned male at birth, assigned female at birth, biologically male, biologically female,” according to an email sent to CDC employees (see below).”

An Expansion of an Emerging Censorship Regime at the CDC

The policy goes beyond the previously reported pause of the CDC’s own publications, including Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) which has seen two issues go unreleased since Jan. 16, marking the first publication gap of any kind in approximately 60 years. Emerging Infectious Diseases and Preventing […]

  1. M on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 4:47 am

    We are entering the next Dark Ages. When will they learn that ignoring something doesn’t make it false?

  2. Albus Eddie on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 5:42 am

    The executive branch has been accumulating power over many decades, both Democrat and Republican. Most to accretion has been due to Congress’ failure to lead in those areas appropriate to them under the constitution. Given Trump’s expansive view of the executive we are about to experience the consequences of this dereliction of duty by Congress. You may not consider this over-reach by the executive, but fear not, with Trump’s habit of pushing limits you will encounter this over-reach at some point. Sadly, because we live in such a non-representative Republic there is little hope of push back by Congress. This, by the way, is by design. It is a feature of the system, not a bug. Don’t like the way things are going? Then you will have to change the structure. Think outside the box.

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

Stephan Schwartz, is a scientist, futurist and award-winning author of both fiction and nonfiction. A Distinguished Associate Scholar at the California Institute for Human Science and a columnist for the journal Explore, he is the editor of the daily web publication Schwartzreport.net and the weekly Schwartzreport podcast, in which he covers future trends that are shaping the world. For over 40 years, as an experimentalist, he has been studying the nature of consciousness and is one of the small group that created modern remote viewing. He is the author of more than 250 technical reports and papers and is the recipient of the Parapsychological Association Outstanding Contribution Award, the U.S. Navy’s Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Performance, and OOOM Magazine’s 100 Most Inspiring People in the World Award.

