CDC Researchers Ordered to Retract Papers Submitted to All Journals

As a research scientist, I have published some 325 papers in seven disciplines in peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings. I have been doing this for 47 years, and in all that time I have never heard or read of a U.S. government agency censuring a science research publication. But that is where we are now in “emperor” Trump’s regime. I cannot adequately convey to you how desperately dangerous and bad this is. If a scientist or physician cannot publish a fact-based paper because they have used forbidden terms, then America’s decline is happening faster and is steeper than anything I would have predicted. Americans will no longer be able to access accurate information on certain topics on taxpayer-funded science websites because they are now being censured by “emperor” Trump’s politician watch guards.

The CDC has instructed its scientists to retract or pause the publication of any research manuscript being considered by any medical or scientific journal, not merely its own internal periodicals, Inside Medicine has learned. The move aims to ensure that no “forbidden terms” appear in the work. The policy includes manuscripts that are in the revision stages at journal (but not officially accepted) and those already accepted for publication but not yet live.

In the order, CDC researchers were instructed to remove references to or mentions of a list of forbidden terms: “Gender, transgender, pregnant person, pregnant people, LGBT, transsexual, non-binary, nonbinary, assigned male at birth, assigned female at birth, biologically male, biologically female,” according to an email sent to CDC employees (see below).”

An Expansion of an Emerging Censorship Regime at the CDC

The policy goes beyond the previously reported pause of the CDC’s own publications, including Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) which has seen two issues go unreleased since Jan. 16, marking the first publication gap of any kind in approximately 60 years. Emerging Infectious Diseases and Preventing […]