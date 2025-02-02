USDA ordered to scrub climate change from websites

There is a christofascist playbook, Hitler followed it, Mussolini followed it, and Stalin followed it. The latest version in Project 2025. And one of the constants of the christofascist playbook is that the government must be censured to ensure that information the fascists don’t like is not made available to citizens. “king” Trump and his MAGAt vassals don’t believe in or want any government agency to talk about climate change. So all the federal agencies have been told to strip any reference to climate change off of their websites.

Agriculture Department employees have been ordered to delete landing pages discussing climate change across agency websites and document climate change references for further review, according to an internal email obtained by POLITICO.

The directive from USDA’s office of communications, whose authenticity was validated by three people, could affect information across dozens of programs including climate-smart agriculture initiatives, USDA climate hubs and Forest Service information regarding wildfires, the frequency and severity of which scientists have linked to hotter, drier conditions fueled by climate change. And it is reminiscent of moves made during the first Trump administration to remove references to climate change from federal government websites.

The email sent Thursday afternoon calls on website managers to “Identify and archive or unpublish any landing pages focused on climate change” and “Identify all web content related to climate change and document it in a spreadsheet” for the office to review. It set a Friday deadline for handing over […]