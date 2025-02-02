USDA ordered to scrub climate change from websites

Agriculture Department employees have been ordered to delete landing pages discussing climate change across agency websites and document climate change references for further review, according to an internal email obtained by POLITICO.
The directive from USDA’s office of communications, whose authenticity was validated by three people, could affect information across dozens of programs including climate-smart agriculture initiatives, USDA climate hubs and Forest Service information regarding wildfires, the frequency and severity of which scientists have linked to hotter, drier conditions fueled by climate change. And it is reminiscent of moves made during the first Trump administration to remove references to climate change from federal government websites.
The email sent Thursday afternoon calls on website managers to “Identify and archive or unpublish any landing pages focused on climate change” and “Identify all web content related to climate change and document it in a spreadsheet” for the office to review. It set a Friday deadline for handing over […]
To No.2, ignorance is bliss—at least to him. Does he think we then won’t notice that the climate is causing huge problems all over the world? Besides being the cruelest president the US has ever had, he really id the most vile and dumbest! I guess he doesn’t want to handle the problems that go along with climate change because he’s too busy trying to make himself and his 16 ultra-billionaires even richer! That takes a lot of screwing around with our economy and taking money away from people who really need it.
Denying that climate chaos exists is no way to solve the obvious problem that it is, just ask a farmer 🙂