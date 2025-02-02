Trump signs tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA — President Trump on Saturday imposed significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, a White House spokesperson said, following through on a long-standing pledge and potentially setting off a trade war with the United States’ top trading partners.
“Tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are SIGNED!” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields posted on X. “This bold move holds these countries accountable for stopping illegal immigration and the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl.”
Trump is imposing a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods. Canadian energy imports will only be tariffed at 10 percent. The tariffs are set to take effect on Tuesday.
The tariffs signed Saturday include a clause that stipulates the U.S. could increase the tariffs if any of the countries retaliate, which they are expected to do.
For months, the president has vowed to impose tariffs on the three countries as he called on them to do more to crack down on the flow of migrants and fentanyl into the United States.
Trump has signaled Saturday’s announcement may just be the first step […]
