Trump Executive Order Aims To Drive Federal Funds to Private School Vouchers

“king” Trump has just gutted public education in the United States. American public schools were once the envy of the world, and families came to the United States because they could get the best education possible for their children. That is no longer true, and exactly what is going to happen to public schools in the U.S. is very unclear. My assessment is that Blue states will try to maintain public education, and Red MAGAt states will go along with “king” Trump and move young people in their states into religious and other kinds of profitable private schools. It will become part of the Great Schism Trend as the children in the Red MAGAt states get an indoctrination curriculum, while the children in Blue States get an education.

President Donald Trump at the White House on Jan. 29, 2025. Credit” Alex Brandon / AP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that aims to steer large amounts of federal money away from public schools and toward private-school vouchers and other “educational alternatives.”

The executive order cites disheartening national test scores released Wednesday as one justification, saying families need options outside the public system. Securing federal funding has been a longtime goal of supporters of vouchers and educational savings accounts, which families can tap to pay for private education.

Until now, with the exception of a voucher program in Washington, D.C., the use of taxpayer dollars for private education has expanded mostly through state policy. A proposal to use federal tax credits to fund private school scholarships has not advanced in Congress — though new versions were recently introduced.

The executive order sidesteps Congress and directs the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to find ways to take existing money […]