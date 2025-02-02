Trump Executive Order Aims To Drive Federal Funds to Private School Vouchers

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that aims to steer large amounts of federal money away from public schools and toward private-school vouchers and other “educational alternatives.”
The executive order cites disheartening national test scores released Wednesday as one justification, saying families need options outside the public system. Securing federal funding has been a longtime goal of supporters of vouchers and educational savings accounts, which families can tap to pay for private education.
Until now, with the exception of a voucher program in Washington, D.C., the use of taxpayer dollars for private education has expanded mostly through state policy. A proposal to use federal tax credits to fund private school scholarships has not advanced in Congress — though new versions were recently introduced.
The executive order sidesteps Congress and directs the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to find ways to take existing money […]
Nearly every survey has shown that charter schools do not do as well as public schools. Many of them don’t have to take the same exams that public schools do and they are for profit. Then when it comes to the wealthy private and religious schools, somehow this definitely seems to be anti-democratic and against the Constitution. But nobody complains because they are afraid of MAGA and the cruel backlash they would get from these people, including No.2. Oh, if only Americans were smarter, we wouldn’t have re-elected him and we would continue to have the esteem we used to deserve from the rest of the world.