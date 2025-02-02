Christofascists don’t care about the wellbeing of the country, good healthcare is not part of their agenda. That’s why the CDC websites have now been heavily censured. It is no longer going to be possible for Americans to look to the scientific agendas of the government for fact-based information on issues that are critically important to them. Nor can they rely on their government to tell them the truth about what it is doing. You may have heard Trump talk about sending $50 million dollars to Gaza for condoms, which they made into bombs. Putting aside how one would turn a condom into a bomb, the money, $83 million, was actually sent not to Gaza next to Israel but to the large Gaza province of Mozambique a country in Africa north of South Africa to help them deal with an outbreak of AIDS. Like all fascists “king” Trump it is not interested in facts . What he cares about are dramatic lies that stir the emotions of ignorant Americans. It is exactly the same ploy as the lies Hitler told about the Jews.

The CDC has begun removing from its website words and pages relating to diversity, gender identity, or LGBTQ issues, according to several sources.

“From a journalist friend: Just spreading the word,” wrote Deborah Blum, director of MIT’s Knight Science Journalism program, on Blueskyopens in a new tab or window. “The CDC is purging data, so people should archive their favorite CDC datasets today, namely ones around race/ethnic diversity, LGBTQ, and reproductive health. Also, health data involving climate. The youth risk behavior surveyopens in a new tab or window has already gone down.”

It was unclear whether the pages were being permanently deleted or just removed from public view, but a quick search showed the following pages have all gone missing and return a note indicating the “page you’re looking for was not found”: