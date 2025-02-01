Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, February 1st, 2025

Vaccine Bills Stack Up in Statehouses Across the U.S.

Author:    
Source:     MedPage Today / Associated Press
Publication Date:     January 27, 2025
 Link: Vaccine Bills Stack Up in Statehouses Across the U.S.
Stephan:  

The United States is increasingly becoming a nation where science is considered to be not fact-based, but just a political position. Nowhere has this been made clearer than in the anti-vaxxer movement. Americans are so illiterate and ill-informed that that large numbers of them are actually willing to die for their stupidity. And now in 15 states, as this article describes, politicians who increasingly control healthcare in the United States are trying to discourage vaccinations. And what is happening? As this report describes, “In 2024, whooping cough cases reached a decade-highopens in a new tab or window and 16 measles outbreaks, the largest among them in Chicagoopens in a new tab or window and Minnesotaopens in a new tab or windowput health officials on edgeopens in a new tab or window. Most states are below the 95% vaccination threshold for kindergartners — the level needed to protect communities against measles outbreaks.”

 

Vaccination billsopens in a new tab or window are popping up in more than 15 states as lawmakers aim to potentially resurrect or create new religious exemptions from immunization mandatesopens in a new tab or window, establish state-level vaccine injury databases, or dictate what providers must tell patients about the shots.

Many see a political opportunity to rewrite policies in their states after President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’sopens in a new tab or window nomination as the next secretaryopens in a new tab or window of HHS. The agency oversees virtually every aspect of vaccination efforts in the U.S., from funding their development to establishing recommendations for medical providers to distributing vaccines and covering them through federal programs.

Childhood vaccination rates against dangerous infections like measles and polio continue to fall nationwideopens in a new tab or window, and the […]

Read the Full Article

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *