Vaccine Bills Stack Up in Statehouses Across the U.S.

Vaccination bills are popping up in more than 15 states as lawmakers aim to potentially resurrect or create new religious exemptions from immunization mandates, establish state-level vaccine injury databases, or dictate what providers must tell patients about the shots.

Many see a political opportunity to rewrite policies in their states after President Donald Trump's return to the White House and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as the next secretary of HHS. The agency oversees virtually every aspect of vaccination efforts in the U.S., from funding their development to establishing recommendations for medical providers to distributing vaccines and covering them through federal programs.

Childhood vaccination rates against dangerous infections like measles and polio continue to fall nationwide, and the […]