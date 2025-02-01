Tennessee Republican women’s group cites Hitler in promoting its reading list

Tennesse Republican MAGAt women apparently see Hitler as a hero and a model of leadership. As the link at the head of this report shows, it appears that after posting this laudatory reference they were sufficiently embarrassed publicly that they have subsequently taken their Hitler reference off their website. But I don’t think that is the point. What matters is that they put this reference up in the first place with the specific intent of teaching the young by holding up Hitler as an intelligent successful leader. It is yet another data point demonstrating the Great Schism Trend, and how very strange MAGAt world has become

The Tennessee Federation of Republican Women reading list cites Adolf Hitler in discussing the importance of training the youth. Credit: Ricky Young / Chattanooga Times Free Press

UPDATE: Tennessee Republican women’s group moves to get Hitler reference off website

The Tennessee Federation of Republican Women is coming under fire for providing parents a reading list for children that cites Adolf Hitler as an example of leadership.

“Hitler and all intelligent leaders throughout history have understood that the way to change a country was through the training of its youth, to get them while they are young,” the group’s reading list says.

The list, dated March 2024, is titled “Growing American Patriots Through Literacy” and posted on the group’s website.

The reference was called out on a social media site dedicated to the Knoxville community. Dozens of commenters found the citation of Hitler as a source on educating youth to be offensive.

“How do we make the changes necessary?” the reading list says, just before the Hitler quote. “Proverbs 22:6 teaches us that if ‘we train up a child in the way he […]