Saturday, February 1st, 2025

Tennessee Republican women’s group cites Hitler in promoting its reading list

Author:     Sarah Dolgin
Source:     Chattanooga Times Free Press
Publication Date:     January 23, 2025 | 7:26 p.m.
 Link: Tennessee Republican women’s group cites Hitler in promoting its reading list
Stephan:  

Tennesse Republican MAGAt women apparently see Hitler as a hero and a model of leadership. As the link at the head of this report shows, it appears that after posting this laudatory reference they were sufficiently embarrassed publicly that they have subsequently taken their Hitler reference off their website. But I don’t think that is the point. What matters is that they put this reference up in the first place with the specific intent of teaching the young by holding up Hitler as an intelligent successful leader. It is yet another data point demonstrating the Great Schism Trend, and how very strange MAGAt world has become

The Tennessee Federation of Republican Women reading list cites Adolf Hitler in discussing the importance of training the youth. Credit: Ricky Young / Chattanooga Times Free Press

UPDATE: Tennessee Republican women’s group moves to get Hitler reference off website

The Tennessee Federation of Republican Women is coming under fire for providing parents a reading list for children that cites Adolf Hitler as an example of leadership.

“Hitler and all intelligent leaders throughout history have understood that the way to change a country was through the training of its youth, to get them while they are young,” the group’s reading list says.

The list, dated March 2024, is titled “Growing American Patriots Through Literacy” and posted on the group’s website

The reference was called out on a social media site dedicated to the Knoxville community. Dozens of commenters found the citation of Hitler as a source on educating youth to be offensive.

“How do we make the changes necessary?” the reading list says, just before the Hitler quote. “Proverbs 22:6 teaches us that if ‘we train up a child in the way he […]

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:00 am

    So the truth begins to come out—MAGAs do like Hitler, which actually means they hate Blacks, Jews, nonwhites and anyone not Christian. At last the facts show themselves and now we really know what we are dealing with.
    Americans have to counter any anti-democratic actions vigorously every time it raises its ugly head! Oh, to have Nov. 2026 around the corner! Then we can once again have a democracy=loving majority in both houses of Congress. It can’t come fast enough! No.2 and his sycophants are knocking at the door and we must be vigilant if we want to keep a democracy.

