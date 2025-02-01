Electric cars took 89% of Norway market in 2024

While “king” Trump and his vassals express no interest in preparation for climate change and want to “drill baby…drill.” The democracies of Europe and Asia are going in the opposite direction, and preparing to leave the carbon energy era. Here is the latest from Norway making this point.

EV Charging Station in Norway. Credit: AFP

Electric cars accounted for 89 percent of the new cars sold in Norway last year, a report said Thursday, pushing the country closer to reaching its goal of going fully electric by 2025.

“We need only 10 percent more to reach the objective for 2025,” the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said in a statement.

Of the 128,691 new car registrations last year, 114,400 were electric, the highest share of any major national car market and up from an 82-percent share in 2023.

Despite being a major oil and gas producer, Norway aims for all new cars sold to be “zero emission” starting in 2025, which is 10 years ahead of the goal set by the European Union, of which Norway is not a member.

In 2012, electric cars accounted for just 2.8 percent of sales, but they have since exploded thanks to various incentives.

Electric cars were exempted from many taxes, making them competitive against heavily taxed internal combustion cars. They have also benefitted from toll exemptions, free parking in public car parks, and the use of public […]