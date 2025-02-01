A free California? Trump visits as initiative to leave U.S. cleared to gather signatures

Texas has a growing secession movement as I have previously reported in SR (see archives) and other MAGAt states do as well. But it isn’t just MAGAt states that are thinking like this. California, a Democrat-controlled state, and the fifth largest economy in the world is thinking about secession as well, as this article describes. I don’t see this happening but what I do see is that the Great Schism Trend is becoming more pronounced as “king” Trump tries to take the American government apart and turn the country into a christofascist White supremacy, female-subordinate oligarchy nation. If Trump is not impeached and stays alive and in power for four years, I think the real power structure is likely to shift to individual states and groups of states, even as the country remains ostensibly a single nation.

The California state flag, note “Republic”. Californians watching what Trump is doing to the United States have created a growing movement to secede. Credit: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – President Donald Trump, long a vocal detractor of California, touched down in Los Angeles on Friday to tour fire ravaged areas, pledging federal support after days of criticizing Democrats over the fires.

The visit came the day after a new ballot initiative asking voters whether the state should become an independent country was cleared by the California Secretary of State’s office to begin gathering signatures.

Could the Golden State just fly the coop, become its own nation and walk away from 175 years of union with the United States?

After all, the idea of California becoming its own country has been around for decades. The state flag still commemorates the 25 days it was once its own republic. Even Gov. Gavin Newsom has slipped and called it a “nation state” more than a few times.

The fires have brought Californians together, said Michael Bryant, 56, whose girlfriend’s Malibu home burned […]