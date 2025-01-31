Finally, an answer to why Earth’s oceans have been on a record-hot streak

I have a dozen more stories about the disaster that is occurring as “king” Trump attempts to get confirmation of the utterly incompetent people he is attempting to appoint. I have a dozen stories in my file about Kash Patel, Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, and a host of other horrors that have been nominated. But there are other trends in the world that are going to affect your life and the lives of millions of people in other countries. Here, for instance, is the latest on what is happening to the world ocean currents, and it is very bad news.

‘There’s been an uptick in that imbalance and that has led to an uptick in the rate of ocean warming.‘ Credit: DepositPhotos

Earth’s oceans caught a fever in March 2023 that has yet to break. Since then, the bathwater-like conditions have killed corals in a record-breaking mass bleaching event, fueled hurricanes, and collapsed entire fisheries.

The two years of heat have created a scientific mystery, with 450 straight days of record high global sea surface temperatures from April 2023 to July 2024 — a streak that exceeded climate scientists’ predictions even when accounting for climate change and the natural climate pattern known as El Niño. A study published on Tuesday by researchers at the University of Reading helps solve the puzzle and points to one prominent culprit: the sun.

The study in Environmental Research Letters found that the rate of ocean warming has more than quadrupled over the past 40 years, driven by Earth’s growing energy imbalance — accounting for roughly 44 percent of the extra […]