Trump Medicaid freeze seems to lock 72 million Americans out of their health insurance

Thanks to criminal Trump about a third of Americans just lost their healthcare. If you are on Medicaid you may be one of them. If you have a child that depends on food support, or an elderly person who gets some kind of federal aid, they are cut off as well. What can you do? Please call (202) 224-3121 and ask for your Senators and Representative, and register your outrage and displeasure over what Trump has done.

Credit: Catherine McQueen / Getty

President Donald Trump’s move to freeze federal funding for a massive number of government programs seems to have impacted Medicaid payment systems across the country, potentially locking 72 million Americans out of their health insurance.

“Can confirm. Connecticut’s Medicaid payment system has been turned off. Doctors and hospitals cannot get paid,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut in a post on the social media site X. “Discussions ongoing about whether services can continue.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said on X that his staff has confirmed that Medicaid portals in all 50 states are down due to the Trump administration’s federal funding freeze.

The U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) did not immediately respond to request for comment from Quartz.

“The White House is aware of the Medicaid website portal outage. We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Leavitt added, that the White House expects that […]