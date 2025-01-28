Navajo Nation leaders raise alarm over reports of Indigenous people being questioned and detained during immigration sweeps

If you are a Native American you are being warned to carry documentation of your citizenship and tribal affiliation on your person because Native Americans are being stopped by criminal Trump’s immigration patrols because they aren’t pale Whites. That’s the new America.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Credit: Jose Luis Magana / AP

At least 15 Indigenous people in Arizona and New Mexico have reported being stopped at their homes and workplaces, questioned or detained by federal law enforcement and asked to produce proof of citizenship during immigration raids since Wednesday, according to Navajo Nation officials.

The reports, which have caused panic amongst tribal communities in both states, come amid the Trump administration’s attempt to ramp up undocumented immigrant arrests nationwide and amass a larger force to carry out the president’s deportation pledge. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The reported raids and the exact number of Navajo and other Indigenous tribal citizens who were apprehended are still under investigation, Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley told CNN. It is unclear if Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other law enforcement entities were conducting the apprehensions. ICE has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Navajo Nation officials have contacted the Department of Homeland Security, the governors of Arizona and New Mexico, and ICE to address the reports, the […]