Navajo Nation leaders raise alarm over reports of Indigenous people being questioned and detained during immigration sweeps

At least 15 Indigenous people in Arizona and New Mexico have reported being stopped at their homes and workplaces, questioned or detained by federal law enforcement and asked to produce proof of citizenship during immigration raids since Wednesday, according to Navajo Nation officials.
The reports, which have caused panic amongst tribal communities in both states, come amid the Trump administration’s attempt to ramp up undocumented immigrant arrests nationwide and amass a larger force to carry out the president’s deportation pledge. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.
The reported raids and the exact number of Navajo and other Indigenous tribal citizens who were apprehended are still under investigation, Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley told CNN. It is unclear if Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other law enforcement entities were conducting the apprehensions. ICE has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.
Navajo Nation officials have contacted the Department of Homeland Security, the governors of Arizona and New Mexico, and ICE to address the reports, the […]
Of the 1200 people brought into custody for being “undocumented immigrants,” many are not undocumented and should be immediately released! This huge attempt to go into people’s homes and businesses is a violation of civil rights. This is something the Nazis did and certainly happens in authoritarian countries! Most of those who have been taken in never committed a crime. But how lazy No.2 handed the pardons of the insurrectionists, he’s doing the same lazy thing again—-never checking the records and just grabbing anyone he can—–like pardoning ALL of them instead of those who did not harm the police. He’s such a lazy leader and just wants glory and publicity. He stinks as a leader and we will rue the day (even as I write) he was elected.