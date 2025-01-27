US freezes almost all aid except for Israel, Egypt arms: memo

The status of the United States in the world has just been gutted by criminal Trump’s new Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Programs that depended on U.S. foreign aid worldwide have now been devastated. The result will affect millions of people, diminishing U.S, status and reputation worldwide. I think one should also see all of this as the personalization of America as a country under a king.

Sandra Ramos plays with her daughterat an improvised shack built with the help of the US Agency for the International Development (USAID) following hurricanes in La Lima, Honduras, in July 2022

Credit: Orlando Sierra / AFP

The United States, the world’s biggest donor, froze virtually all foreign aid on Friday, making exceptions only for emergency food, and military funding for Israel and Egypt.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent an internal memo days after President Donald Trump took office vowing an “America First” policy of tightly restricting assistance overseas.

“No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved,” said the memo to staff seen by AFP.

The sweeping order appears to affect everything from development assistance to military aid — including to Ukraine, which received billions of dollars in weapons under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden as it tries to repel a Russian invasion.

The directive also means a pause of at least several months of US funding for PEPFAR, the anti-HIV/AIDS initiative that buys anti-retroviral drugs to treat […]