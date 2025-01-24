National Institutes of Health cancel scientific meetings after Trump directives

We are in day four of the ongoing disaster of the Trump regime, and today he ripped the guts out of the leading healthcare research institute in the world. The implications of this are devastating.

The historic main building of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Credit: Grandbrothers / iStock Editorial / Getty

Scientific researchers around the country are concerned after the National Institutes of Health canceled meetings this week with very little explanation. The move comes after federal health officials were told to halt public communications until they could be reviewed by a Trump appointee.

The NIH is the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world — it invests more than $40 billion in research every year.

The agency gathers together scientists at academic institutions around the country into what are called “study sections” to help them figure out what research is the most important to fund.

Dr. Chrystal Starbird, a cancer structural biologist and professor at UNC Chapel Hill, said her study section was scheduled to meet next week. On Wednesday she received notice of its cancellation through email.

“It was pretty vague — it said that it’s canceled, that they can’t offer any further explanation at the time, and it thanked us for our service to the NIH,” Starbird […]