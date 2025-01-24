National Institutes of Health cancel scientific meetings after Trump directives

Scientific researchers around the country are concerned after the National Institutes of Health canceled meetings this week with very little explanation. The move comes after federal health officials were told to halt public communications until they could be reviewed by a Trump appointee.
The NIH is the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world — it invests more than $40 billion in research every year.
The agency gathers together scientists at academic institutions around the country into what are called “study sections” to help them figure out what research is the most important to fund.
Dr. Chrystal Starbird, a cancer structural biologist and professor at UNC Chapel Hill, said her study section was scheduled to meet next week. On Wednesday she received notice of its cancellation through email.
“It was pretty vague — it said that it’s canceled, that they can’t offer any further explanation at the time, and it thanked us for our service to the NIH,” Starbird […]
Not only did No.2 do that, but he now wants to privatize VA care—-you know, like the prisons in states where prisoners are dying because of lack of medical care and terrible food—-all because profits are #1 with them. And Trump also rescinded Biden’s making Federal prisons run once again by the government—-No.2 has also overturned that directive and they also will once again be run by private companies. I guess they gave No.2 lots of campaign money.
So this is what the next 4 years will be like—-profit-based everything for No.2 and his greedy cohorts! The US is going to sink further and further behind if no one has the will to save our country in Congress. And it doesn’t seem like the GOP will come to the country’s aid after all. They are still pushing for the incompetent nominees for cabinet positions. Where does loyal to the country come in? Far more important than loyalty to a greedy No.2 whose primary interest is enriching himself and his ultra-rich buddies. Hasn’t America awakened yet in this one week of his presidency? No question where we are headed!
I have stated in this venue in the past that the elite’s response to COVID would go down in history as one of their largest blunders. What you are witnessing is the revenge of the masses. The Bureaucrats over-reached. NIH has continued to experience mission creep. People will always reserve the right to protect themselves from agencies that they do not believe are working in their best interest. Sadly, as these things go, change will come in the form of a hatchet rather than a scalpel. It is always easier to destroy than to build. All of these public health agencies need reform badly. No bureaucrat should ever have the power to advise government that it’s ok for the public to to go to the liquor store but they can’t attend church. The arbitrary exercise of power during the COVID lock downs was beyond reasonable, with the government picking winners and losers, thereby wiping out the generational wealth in thousands of small business across the country. Many of these towns will never recover. Those families do not forgive, nor will they forget. Do I expect the government bureaucrats to learn anything from this, no. As a consequence they will find themselves without jobs. So be it.
Mad King Donald may prove to be the greatest democratic reformer of the early 21st century. Not because that is what he and his kleptocratic courtiers intend, rather they are intent on “living large”. This imminent flowering, so they imagine, of the Randian Libertarian Age imbued with the ideal of complete personal freedom has some shortcomings in execution. It will require a loss of freedoms for certain segments of society in order for the “makers” to achieve their dreams.
Hubris has been the downfall of many and will be the fate of this uber confident crowd. What the Mad King will show to those on all sides that we live in a soft dictatorship corrupted by money and empire regardless of our “beautiful” constitution. Money infiltrates and contaminates all that accept and play in the game including the Democratic Party. Liberals are as guilty they are just more polite and willing to share more. How many in Congress trade on the knowledge gained in the hearing and back rooms? Lobbyists dispense billions to both parties because you can’t play or rise in national politics without money, and it can buy a politician love.
King Donald will, if we survive his rule, bringing about reforms in governance that couldn’t happen any other way. The corrupt elites use their skills and assets to the detriment of good and fair governance to enhance their already huge fortunes. It will take some degree of suffering and pain to mobilize the populous. This happened during the Great Depression when many found themselves in the same small leaky boat while the wealthy sailed by in their yachts.
Speaking as a social security recipient I am fearful of what is to come because I believe he and his merry band through their planned and unplanned economic “reforms” will leave the federal coffers virtually empty.