Scientists and engineers produce world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery with potential lifespan of thousands of years

Here, thank goodness — I am so tired of all the bad news — is what looks to be very important good news about non-carbon energy. I will follow this as it develops.

Diamond battery sample image

Scientists and engineers from the University of Bristol and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and have successfully created the world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery.

This new type of battery has the potential to power devices for thousands of years, making it an incredibly long-lasting energy source.

The battery leverages the radioactive isotope, carbon-14, known for its use in radiocarbon dating, to produce a diamond battery.

Several game-changing applications are possible. Bio-compatible diamond batteries can be used in medical devices like ocular implants, hearing aids, and pacemakers, minimising the need for replacements and distress to patients.

Diamond batteries could also be used in extreme environments – both in space and on earth – where it is not practical to replace conventional batteries. The batteries could power active radio frequency (RF) tags where there is a need to identify and track devices either on earth or in space, such as spacecraft or payloads, for decades at a time, thus reducing costs and extending operational lifespan.

Professor Tom Scott, Professor in Materials at the University of Bristol, said: “Our micropower technology can support […]