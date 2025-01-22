Trump fires first woman to head a U.S. military service

President Donald Trump’s administration has removed Admiral Linda Fagan — the first woman to lead a U.S. military service — as the head of the Coast Guard.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees the Coast Guard, did not immediately respond to a request on Tuesday for comment on Fagan’s dismissal.
Fox News cited a senior official saying reasons included her failure to address border security threats, excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and an “erosion of trust” over the Coast Guard’s investigation into sexual assault cases.
Trump and other Republicans have long railed against government programs aimed at fostering diversity, and border security is a key priority for the president, who declared a national emergency at the US frontier with Mexico on Monday, the first day of his new term.
“She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation,” acting DHS secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a message […]
So many good and competent people have been and will be fired as the reign of Mad King Donald fully begins. Clearly just from her appearance she is not capable in his eyes as all females in his administration must be younger, slim, preferably blond and completely subservient to his Lordship.