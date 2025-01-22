Trump fires first woman to head a U.S. military service

The first woman to head a military service in U.S. history, Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan, has been summarily relieved of her command by the Trump administration. As one of the small team of people who, back in the early 1970s, transformed the American armed forces into an all-volunteer gender and racially neutral military, I find this particularly offensive. Admiral Fagan has had a notably outstanding career which was why she was chosen to head the Coast Guard. I predict this is just the beginning of a new Trumpian racism and genderism in the U.S. armed forces.

Admiral Linda Fagan, pictured speaking during a Senate hearing in June 2024, has been replaced as head of the US Coast Guard Credit: Andrew Harnik / AFP

President Donald Trump’s administration has removed Admiral Linda Fagan — the first woman to lead a U.S. military service — as the head of the Coast Guard.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees the Coast Guard, did not immediately respond to a request on Tuesday for comment on Fagan’s dismissal.

Fox News cited a senior official saying reasons included her failure to address border security threats, excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and an “erosion of trust” over the Coast Guard’s investigation into sexual assault cases.

Trump and other Republicans have long railed against government programs aimed at fostering diversity, and border security is a key priority for the president, who declared a national emergency at the US frontier with Mexico on Monday, the first day of his new term.

“She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation,” acting DHS secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a message […]