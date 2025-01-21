Trump withdraws US from landmark Paris climate agreement, expand drilling

Well, it is official now. Within minutes of being sworn in as President, the United States under Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement and plans to do nothing to alleviate climate change. MAGAt world has learned nothing from the environmental catastrophes in Asheville, North Carolina, or Los Angeles and, instead, Trump plans further commitment to increase carbon energy dependency. That guarantees the country will see more environmental disasters.

Donald Trump signs an executive order on January 20, 2025, in Washington Credit: Jim Watson, AFP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday directing the United States to again withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, dealing a blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and once again distancing the US from its closest allies.

Trump’s action, hours after he was sworn in to a second term, echoed his directive in 2017, when he announced that the US would abandon the global Paris accord. The pact is aimed at limiting long-term global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels or, failing that, keeping temperatures at least well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels.

Trump also signed a letter to the United Nations indicating his intention to withdraw from the 2015 agreement, which allows nations to provide targets to cut their own emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Those targets are supposed to become more stringent over time, with countries facing a February 2025 deadline for new individual […]