Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, January 13th, 2025

Editor’s Note — Humanity’s Precognition, Climate Change, and the Decline of Democracy

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Explore - The Journal of Science and Healing
Publication Date:     13 January 2025 (used)
 Link: Editor’s Note — Humanity’s Precognition, Climate Change, and the Decline of Democracy
Stephan:  

Today’s edition of SR has only one story. I am doing this because it is my conviction that this is the most important story shaping humanity today. I hope you will take the time to read it, and pass it on to others.

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Anna Killinger on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 5:15 am

    I agree 100% with this article. A great point regarding fear being the underlying (subconscious?) reason for supporting autocracies.
    I am currently describing some phenomena in my book (not an academic work, rather a form of biography) that I tied to morphic resonance (as referred to by Rupert Sheldrake); also a sign that such phenomena as “collective presentiment” and “a matrix of consciousness” are real. Thank you for this article and all your work.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *