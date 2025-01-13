Monday, January 13th, 2025
Editor’s Note — Humanity’s Precognition, Climate Change, and the Decline of Democracy
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Explore - The Journal of Science and Healing
Publication Date: 13 January 2025 (used)
Link: Editor’s Note — Humanity’s Precognition, Climate Change, and the Decline of Democracy
Stephan:
Today’s edition of SR has only one story. I am doing this because it is my conviction that this is the most important story shaping humanity today. I hope you will take the time to read it, and pass it on to others.
I agree 100% with this article. A great point regarding fear being the underlying (subconscious?) reason for supporting autocracies.
I am currently describing some phenomena in my book (not an academic work, rather a form of biography) that I tied to morphic resonance (as referred to by Rupert Sheldrake); also a sign that such phenomena as “collective presentiment” and “a matrix of consciousness” are real. Thank you for this article and all your work.