Where the minimum wage will rise in 2025

Millions of workers are getting a raise on Jan. 1, when the minimum wage is set to rise across 21 states, and 48 cities and counties.
Why it matters: The increases lift the pay of more than 9.2 million people, per the Economic Policy Institute’s tally.
- Millions more will benefit. When the wage floor rises, that means pay goes up for other workers at the bottom of the income ladder, too.
The big picture: Congress last raised the federal minimum wage in 2009 to its current $7.25 an hour.
- Since then, many states and localities took matters into their own hands. Now only 20 states adhere to the federal minimum wage.
Between the lines: 19 of those states voted for President-elect Trump, as NBC’s Kristen Welker recently pointed out.
- Trump said that although $7.25 an hour was “a very low number,” he didn’t know what the appropriate minimum wage would be because the cost of living varies so much by region.
- That’s how the issue has effectively sorted itself out in the U.S. The areas with a higher cost of living now do have higher minimum wages.
Where it […]