Where the minimum wage will rise in 2025

Here is some good news. Even in some Red states, and many Blue states the minimum wage will be going up.

Millions of workers are getting a raise on Jan. 1, when the minimum wage is set to rise across 21 states, and 48 cities and counties.

Why it matters: The increases lift the pay of more than 9.2 million people, per the Economic Policy Institute’s tally.

Millions more will benefit. When the wage floor rises, that means pay goes up for other workers at the bottom of the income ladder, too.

The big picture: Congress last raised the federal minimum wage in 2009 to its current $7.25 an hour.

Since then, many states and localities took matters into their own hands. Now only 20 states adhere to the federal minimum wage.

Between the lines: 19 of those states voted for President-elect Trump, as NBC’s Kristen Welker recently pointed out.

Trump said that although $7.25 an hour was “a very low number,” he didn’t know what the appropriate minimum wage would be because the cost of living varies so much by region.

That’s how the issue has effectively sorted itself out in the U.S. The areas with a higher cost of living now do have higher minimum wages.

Where it […]