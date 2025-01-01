Wednesday, January 1st, 2025
Editor’s Note — Happy New Year
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 1 January 2025
Stephan:
I think we are about to enter a very difficult year but, whatever the societal complexities, I wish the best possible 2025 for you, your friends, and family. And remember the Quotidian Choice, make each of your decisions in 2025, of the options available to you, the one that is the most compassionate, life-affirming, and fostering of wellbeing.