How Musk Outmaneuvered Trump

Have you noticed how many times Trump has either made such a bad decision, Gaetz’s nomination, that it failed, or was outplayed by an oligarch? I think this is going to go on for the next four years, as the oligarchs who own the Congress strive for what they want, not what is best for Americans.

Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and JD Vance at last week’s Army-Navy football game. Credit: Stephanie Scarbrough/ AP

Elon Musk blew up a near-complete bipartisan budget deal with an avalanche of tweets contending that it was too costly, luring Donald Trump into demanding that Republicans kill it. But Musk’s real reason—a story that David Dayen broke in the Prospect—was that the agreement included painstakingly negotiated limits on American tech investment in China. Had that provision passed, it would have been costly to Musk’s extensive Chinese Tesla operations and future AI plans.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, the budget deal collapsed. Trump, following Musk’s lead, threw in a new demand that the deal tackle the debt ceiling, always a politically tricky vote. But neither Democrats nor Republican fiscal hawks would give Trump that.

In the end, legislators of both parties wanted to get home for Christmas, and both houses overwhelmingly passed a simple “continuing resolution” keeping the government funded at roughly present levels through March, plus disaster relief and farm aid. Musk succeeded in stripping out the China provision.

More from Robert Kuttner

Collateral damage included […]