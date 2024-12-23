‘Missing’ GOP Congresswoman Not Seen For Six Months Finally Found Living at Dementia Care Home

Thankfully MAGAt Republican Kay Granger, the representative for Texas’s 12th Congressional District, will retire with the close of this Congress. But the question is how long has she suffered from dementia. As the article describes she has been in her office or even having someone answering the phone for six months. The question, as I said in my comment, is how did these people get elected and keep getting elected?

A Republican Congresswoman who has been “missing” for the past six months has finally been found.

Rep. Kay Granger has served as the representative for Texas’s 12th Congressional District since 1997.

However, she suddenly disappeared from the public eye around July this year, when she cast her final vote against an amendment to reduce the salary of Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pesticide Programs to $1.

A curious reporter at the local Dallas Express newspaper did some digging on Granger’s whereabouts and has finally been able to give her constituents some answers.

The reporter, Carlos Turcios, began by contacting her offices, from which they went directly to voicemail.

“I am sorry we are unable to answer your phone right now,” Granger said. “We are really glad you called us.

“Please leave your name, phone number and a brief message and someone in our office will call you back as soon as possible.”

The reporter then went to her constituency office only to find absolutely no signs of life or activity.

Seemingly at a dead end, Turcios then received a […]