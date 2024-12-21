For Gen Alpha, learning to read is becoming a privilege

Joshua McGoun, a K-12 public-school teacher in Frederick, Maryland, first noticed a change in his students about 10 years ago. They began to struggle with focus.
Increasingly, younger kids were not nailing basic reading skills before third grade — a crucial window. Those who miss it have a tough road ahead in middle and high school. Even adept readers in their tweens and teens have become afraid of complex or extended reading tasks and more comfortable with short texts or bite-size summaries.
McGoun, who has a doctorate in education, shared one stark example. With struggling readers, he hands each child a book upside down and backward. “They should be able to turn the book the right way up and open it at the first page,” he said. These days, “some students aren’t able to do that.”
This is not unusual. Across the US, kids are struggling to read. Last year, reading performance for fourth graders hit its lowest level since 2005, and teachers expect that number to keep […]
This article is so true. If not changed this population will be very vulnerable to manipulation. Those who allow AI to do their thinking for them will be worse off. You cannot depend upon the the government to bail you out on this. This is squarely a parental responsibility. If you want your children and grandchildren to flourish it is you that must take action. My wife and I spent at least an hour a day reading with our so. We found private tutors in the Orton-Gillingham method. Was it tough? Yes. Was it painful?Of course. But if the school system is failing you, then you have to act. My parents were poor and made sure I had books to read. There are always books in the home. This doesn’t have to be an expensive process, but it up to you mom and dad, grandpa and grandma to cut off the video and internet. Real life does not require an internet connection. Get out into nature, the true teacher. Think outside the box.