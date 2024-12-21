For Gen Alpha, learning to read is becoming a privilege

Literacy is essential to maintain a healthy democracy, and literacy is declining. Consider this: 54% of Americans can’t read and comprehend anything above 6th grade reading, and 43% can’t read and comprehend about 5th grade level. Even more alarming, as this report lays out, Gen Alpha, kids 2 to 12, aren’t even very interested in learning to read anything more complicated than their smartphones, and that is leading to a limited vocabulary and new contracted spellings of words. I see this as another factor in the neo-medievalist society that is emerging in the United States.

Illustration for Business Insider by Keith Negley

Joshua McGoun, a K-12 public-school teacher in Frederick, Maryland, first noticed a change in his students about 10 years ago. They began to struggle with focus.

Increasingly, younger kids were not nailing basic reading skills before third grade — a crucial window. Those who miss it have a tough road ahead in middle and high school. Even adept readers in their tweens and teens have become afraid of complex or extended reading tasks and more comfortable with short texts or bite-size summaries.

McGoun, who has a doctorate in education, shared one stark example. With struggling readers, he hands each child a book upside down and backward. “They should be able to turn the book the right way up and open it at the first page,” he said. These days, “some students aren’t able to do that.”

This is not unusual. Across the US, kids are struggling to read. Last year, reading performance for fourth graders hit its lowest level since 2005, and teachers expect that number to keep […]