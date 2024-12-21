Bernie Sanders Says Defeating Oligarchy Now Most Urgent Issue

Senator Bernie Sanders is one of the few people in Congress who tells the truth about what has happened not only in the UNited States, but around the world. Most of the world’s economy is controlled by a handful of uber-rich, and they don’t give a damn about you or your family. You are the equivalent of cattle, to be herded in the direction the oligarchs want you to go, and to be maintained as cheaply as they can. I completely agree with what Sanders is saying. Instead of the tax cuts the MAGAt Republicans are trying pass, I think there should be a massive increase, back to the pre-Reagan era, on the tax rate of theses oligarchs. These Republicans are terrified of Musk because he could put $10-20 million into any Congress member’s election in 2026 to fund their opponent. I think it should also be noted that the oligarchs are no longer pay allegiance to any country. They have international wealth, and are funding and supporting organizations and movements that serve their interests all over the world. Musk, for instance, is supporting neo-Nazis in Germany.

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Credit: Joe Maher / Getty

“My friends, you don’t have to be a PhD in political science to understand that this is not democracy. This is not one person, one vote. This is not all of us coming together to decide our future. This is oligarchy.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is escalating his fight against the U.S. oligarchy with a new campaign directed at the nation’s wealthiest individuals—including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg—who he says are key culprits in a global race to the bottom that is stripping people worldwide of political agency while impoverishing billions so that the rich can amass increasingly obscene levels of wealth.

Announcing a new series that will detail how “billionaire oligarchs” in the U.S. “manipulate the global economy, purchase our elections, avoid paying taxes, and increasingly control our government,” Sanders said in a Friday night video address that it makes him laugh when mainstream pundits talk openly about the nefarious oligarchic structures in other places, but refuse to acknowledge the issue in domestic terms.

“Strangely enough, the term ‘oligarchy’ is […]