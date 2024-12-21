Bernie Sanders Says Defeating Oligarchy Now Most Urgent Issue

Senator Bernie Sanders is one of the few people in Congress who tells the truth about what has happened not only in the UNited States, but around the world. Most of the world’s economy is controlled by a handful of uber-rich, and they don’t give a damn about you or your family. You are the equivalent of cattle, to be herded in the direction the oligarchs want you to go, and to be maintained as cheaply as they can. I completely agree with what Sanders is saying. Instead of the tax cuts the MAGAt Republicans are trying pass, I think there should be a massive increase, back to the pre-Reagan era, on the tax rate of theses oligarchs. These Republicans are terrified of Musk because he could put $10-20 million into any Congress member’s election in 2026 to fund their opponent. I think it should also be noted that the oligarchs are no longer pay allegiance to any country. They have international wealth, and are funding and supporting organizations and movements that serve their interests all over the world. Musk, for instance, is supporting neo-Nazis in Germany.
“My friends, you don’t have to be a PhD in political science to understand that this is not democracy. This is not one person, one vote. This is not all of us coming together to decide our future. This is oligarchy.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is escalating his fight against the U.S. oligarchy with a new campaign directed at the nation’s wealthiest individuals—including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg—who he says are key culprits in a global race to the bottom that is stripping people worldwide of political agency while impoverishing billions so that the rich can amass increasingly obscene levels of wealth.
Announcing a new series that will detail how “billionaire oligarchs” in the U.S. “manipulate the global economy, purchase our elections, avoid paying taxes, and increasingly control our government,” Sanders said in a Friday night video address that it makes him laugh when mainstream pundits talk openly about the nefarious oligarchic structures in other places, but refuse to acknowledge the issue in domestic terms.
I saw Bernie’s video, and forwarded it on. My heart grieves truly for the loss of the American dream of democracy, and a government that cares for its people, and for the Earth. It’s the Winter Solstice: my prayers are that Light return to what is happening, light that offers some kind of awakening before it’s too late.
So, do you think he’s ready to advocate for true multiparty democracy? I doubt it. Still the same old, same old, two party shuffle.
Yes, I know he is, what Sanders wants is a system in which all parties are committed to fostering individual and societal wellbeing.
Little by little Americans are becoming aware of what is actually happening to our country by the Republicans. Imagine an unelected person is trying to control what should and shouldn’t be funded in our budget! Elon Musk! Because Trump is so enamored with himself, Musk’s power in the US government will eventually go away. Trump just can’t stand anyone else getting more attention that he is supposed to get, so he will little by little get Musk out of the limelight. But Americans have just witnessed what Musk and Trump (agreeing with Musk) tried to do to our budget and lost! Sadly, the millions that were necessary for cancer research for young people was removed from the budget. After all, why would Musk or Trump care about that? It doesn’t make money for them and that’s all they care about. People need to start contacting their representatives about the budget and what is important. A renewal of Trump’s previous ” gift” to the ultra-rich when he was president before should absolutely NOT be renewed. Congress had better wake up as to what is happening, especially those sycophant Republicans because they will be voted out of office in 2026! Americans come first and that does not include the ultra-rich. They have enough and have done enough damage to our democracy with all the money they put into their candidates and getting them selected. As Sanders has been saying, we have become an oligarchy and that’s not the America we want. People need to wake up, stop watching Fox and learn what these Republicans are doing to our country. They need to do it before it’s too late to correct the problem. Wake up, America!
Have you ever done a report on the Bilderberg Group? It might be quite interesting reading.
Got to SR archive on the website and search on “Bilderberg”