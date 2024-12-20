Nuclear bunker sales increase, despite expert warnings they aren’t going to provide protection

Ostensibly this is a story about nuclear war bunkers, but I don’t think that is what is really driving this trend in the rich building bunkers. As the article points out and as any one able to think about nuclear war rationally, should realize a nuclear bunker may keep you alive a few more weeks, but modern nuclear war would be a civilization-destroying event. I think is the wealthy response to humanity’s precognition about what climate change is going to do to every country in the world.

The dining area inside an underground nuclear bunker in Southern California Credit: Jae C. Hong / AP

When Bernard Jones Jr. and his wife, Doris, built their dream home, they didn’t hold back. A grotto swimming pool with a waterfall for hot summer days. A home theater for cozy winter nights. A fruit orchard to harvest in fall. And a vast underground bunker in case disaster strikes.

“The world’s not becoming a safer place,” he said. “We wanted to be prepared.”

Under a nondescript metal hatch near the private basketball court, there’s a hidden staircase that leads down into rooms with beds for about 25 people, bathrooms and two kitchens, all backed by a self-sufficient energy source.

With water, electricity, clean air and food, they felt ready for any disaster, even a nuclear blast, at their bucolic home in California’s Inland Empire.

“If there was a nuclear strike, would you rather go into the living room or go into a bunker? If you had one, you’d go there too,” said Jones, who said he reluctantly sold the home two years […]