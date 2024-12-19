Ferries, Planes Line up to Purchase ‘Solar Diesel’ a Cutting-Edge Low-Carbon Fuel from Swiss Start-up

I spent several hours of my afternoon looking for good news trends, because I wanted to do at least one edition this week that was positive. It wasn’t easy because this is not a happy time in human history. But I was able to find these.

Synhelion’s industrial-scale solar fuel plant DAWN – Credit: Synhelion

From Switzerland comes a new technology that aims to decarbonize the transportation methods we use right now.

Through a thermochemical process driven 100% by solar power, the energy startup Synhelion can synthesize gasoline, diesel, kerosene, or any other fossil fuel currently in use.

Their colloquially termed ‘solar fuels’ are carbon neutral, as they emit only as much CO2 as was used in their production, compared to fossil fuels that come from deep underground and add to the global carbon cycle.

The technology that powers the DAWN solar fuel plant pictured above relies on concentrated solar radiation reflected from a bank of mirrors into a receiver that creates temperatures as high as 1,500C°. This not only powers the production of fuels through synthesizing H20 and CO2, but also is fed into a storage system that powers the production after dark.

Launched in 2016, Synhelion has needed some time to get its feet under itself, but with its first industrial-scale plant in operation, transportation services are starting to take notice.

In September, Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft signed a five-year agreement with Synhelion that includes a commitment to […]