How white supremacy prevented America from having single-payer healthcare

Thom Hartmann is historically and factually correct. Pay attention to the points he makes. You and I are no more than docile chickens herded by billionaires and the illness-profit corporations they control, and no better cared for than those industrially farmed birds

Credit: National Cancer Institute / Unsplash

In the wake of the assassination of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, Americans are wondering out loud why we’re getting ripped off by giant insurance companies when every other developed country in the world has healthcare as a right and pays an average of about half of what we do — and gets better outcomes.

As I point out in The Hidden History of American Healthcare: Why Sickness Bankrupts You and Makes Others Insanely Rich, and brought up with Joy Reid on her program last week, America is:

— The only developed country in the world that doesn’t recognize healthcare as a human right,

— The only country with more than two-thirds of its population lacking access to affordable healthcare and a half-million families facing bankruptcy every year because somebody got sick,

— The only country in the developed world where over 40% of the population carries $220 billion in medical debt,

— And the only country in the developed world that has, since its founding, enslaved and then legally oppressed and disenfranchised a large […]