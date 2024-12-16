UnitedHealth Is Strategically Limiting Access to Critical Treatment for Kids With Autism

Another horror story about the American illness profit system and the UnitedHealthcare/Optum conglomerate. I understand why Congress does nothing to remedy this abuse; they are mostly whores owned by illness-profit corporations. What I don’t understand is why millions of Americans voted for Republicans who are going to make this awful healthcare system even worse. Are so many of us that stupid and ill-informed? Why aren’t millions of us out in the streets demanding the United States establish universal birthright single-payer healthcare as the rest of the world’s developed democracies have done?

There was a time when Sharelle Menard thought her son would never be able to speak. She couldn’t soothe Benji when he cried, couldn’t read him books he could follow, couldn’t take him out in public. “The screaming, and screaming, and screaming,” she said. “He would get so frustrated because he couldn’t communicate.”

Benji was nearly 3 when he was diagnosed with severe autism and soon after started a specialized therapy to help him develop basic skills. After two years in treatment, his murmuring gave way to small words, with “bubbles” among the first. To celebrate, Menard powered up a bubble machine she found at the dollar store, and for hours, they watched the iridescent orbs drift over their porch.

Menard, who is raising Benji alone in south-central Louisiana, began to picture a future for her son that diverged from the stories she’d heard about some kids with similar diagnoses, who grew up still unable to manage their frustrations and had to live in nursing homes or institutions.

But now, she’s worried again.

The insurer that has […]