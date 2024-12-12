‘Grim place’: Famed NY Times columnist unleashes blame in bleak farewell column

I have always had great respect for Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, and I share his views about the current situation and what we are becoming. I can’t use his full column because it is behind a paywall. But this will give you his thinking. Every scholar I know who studies the current economics and geopolitics agrees. I think by March we may no longer become a pseudo-democracy. I am not sure I share Krugman’s optimism, but I hope he is right and I am wrong.

Famed New York Times columnist Paul Krugman gave a bleak goodbye in his final piece for the paper Tuesday — but left with a glimmer of hope for the future.

The Nobel Prize-winning economist looked back on the 25 years since he penned his first opinion piece — and despaired at what the world has become.

“What strikes me, looking back, is how optimistic many people, both here and in much of the Western world, were back then and the extent to which that optimism has been replaced by anger and resentment,” he wrote as he retired from the Times.

“And I’m not just talking about members of the working class who feel betrayed by elites; some of the angriest, most resentful people in America right now — people who seem very likely to have a lot of influence with the incoming Trump administration — are billionaires who don’t feel sufficiently admired.”

In 1999, he wrote, there was a feeling of satisfaction and excitement for the future. But, he said, “in the 2000 election was […]