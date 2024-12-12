‘Grim place’: Famed NY Times columnist unleashes blame in bleak farewell column

Famed New York Times columnist Paul Krugman gave a bleak goodbye in his final piece for the paper Tuesday — but left with a glimmer of hope for the future.
The Nobel Prize-winning economist looked back on the 25 years since he penned his first opinion piece — and despaired at what the world has become.
“What strikes me, looking back, is how optimistic many people, both here and in much of the Western world, were back then and the extent to which that optimism has been replaced by anger and resentment,” he wrote as he retired from the Times.
“And I’m not just talking about members of the working class who feel betrayed by elites; some of the angriest, most resentful people in America right now — people who seem very likely to have a lot of influence with the incoming Trump administration — are billionaires who don’t feel sufficiently admired.”
In 1999, he wrote, there was a feeling of satisfaction and excitement for the future. But, he said, “in the 2000 election was […]
As a liberal leaning independent non MAGA I am saddened by the results of this election that has promoted more conflict, confrontation and cruelty as national goals. On the first day the mad king intends to create a trade war and economic hardship with high tariffs on friends and foe alike. Then later in the day to start pulling together the deportation Gestapo, build concentration camps run by private contractors making billions and then attacking the bureaucracy with his oligarchic hordes.
On the other hand, I have railed against the national security state in existence since WW2 and greatly enhance after 9/11. The Pentagon has been the deepest, darkest, money sinkhole in human history but has provided the means to assault the world spreading “freedom and democracy” at every self-serving opportunity. Saying all that is to say that I would like to see those aspects of bureaucracy reformed, deleted, discontinued for more reasons than saving tax dollars.
Yet I despise 45 and his cruel oligarchic America First agenda but with the Democrats it is steady as she goes, no changes, more genocide for Gaza, more military interventions worldwide but then 45 offers more chaos, support for authoritarians and the uber rich…
I believe we are one human race living on one small planet in an unimaginably vast universe, we need each other. Our worth is not determined by an artificial line on a map or the culture we identify with or any other thing except we share a share a small habitable world in the blackness of space.
The above letter is spot on. Trump is definitely a dictator—-just watch how GOP senators are dropping like flies because they are terrified that he might put up a candidate the next time they run if they don’t vote or do what he wants. There goes patriotism and love of country!!! At least 5 of his appointees should absolutely NOT be confirmed. They are dangerous, uninformed, incompetent and with checkered pasts!!! Why should they be in government? Then there are the ultra-rich who will make sure they enrich themselves even more. And using horrible losing people to ambassadorships? How terrible!!!
The US is in for an awful two years. I say two years because I have to hope that Americans who voted for him will wake up and see the terrible things that are happening and pick Dems to replace those in the House and Senate. That is the only chance to save this country after two years. If it doesn’t work, we can only imagine how terrible things will be at the end of his four-year term. Just frightening!
There is no way to tell people what is coming without them getting defensive. They are angry because they are taxed to death, they are confronted with rising costs everywhere, they are struggling to survive. The one family member with any kind of wealth from gas royalties is hemorrhaging money to the state in taxes while the state representatives enacted legislation to allow gas producers to pass on costs of production to the people being paid royalties. There is no accountability for the elites. Justice is for those who can afford attorneys and even then, not guaranteed. We have been there. It seems none of the efforts of good people, no amount of fund raising or public outcry moves the needle one wit. I have lived a lifetime hoping but no longer.