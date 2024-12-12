Billions of People Could Benefit from This Breakthrough in Desalination That Ensures Freshwater for the World

Here is some good news that will positively affect the lives of millions of people worldwide, and give them enough water to drink.

Credit: Good News Network

A novel approach to making seawater evaporate faster has been hailed as a significant breakthrough in desalination technology that will benefit billions of people worldwide.

Up to 36% of the world’s eight billion people currently suffer from severe freshwater shortages for at least four months of the year, and this could potentially increase to 75% by 2050.

Seawater desalination is one of the most effective strategies to alleviate the impending scarcity, but existing processes consume massive amounts of energy, leaving a large carbon footprint.

Other problems plague the production of fresh water from the sea, including the necessity to de-scale membranes used in the reverse-osmosis desalination process with chemicals that are toxic to sea life. Furthermore, once the water is produced, the briny by-product is so overly rich in salt that it has the effect of an ecological contaminant.

Researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) have already demonstrated the potential of solar-powered evaporation as an energy-efficient, sustainable alternative to current desalination methods, but they are still limited by a lower evaporation rate for seawater compared to pure water […]