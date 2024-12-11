Weakened US public broadcasters will fight for their lives in 2025

If you watch PBS/NPR, or listen to it on the radio as my wife and I do, I am sure you have noticed a significant increase in time spent on fundraising. This article describes why this is happening, and where it is headed. The Trump autocracy and their Republican servants in Congress, I think, and this article confirms, are going to try and cut off public funding to PBS/NPR because they don’t want its fact-based news to continue to be available to voters. Like all autocracies, they want only propaganda operations like Fox because that helps to create a pseudo-democracy, where you hold votes but they are meaningless. Exactly what happens in Russia, Turkey, and Hungary.

Credit: Ted Eytan / Wikimedia Commons

Last week, Republican Sen. John Kennedy introduced the subtly named “No Propaganda Act.” If enacted, it would end federal funding for America’s public media.

He joined an effort by billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are heading up an amorphous cost-cutting advisory group for President-elect Donald Trump and have also suggested that support for public media should be eliminated from the federal budget.

Musk’s suggestion and Kennedy’s bill got little press coverage for an understandable reason: It’s nothing new.

Kennedy is the latest in a long line of Republicans who have drafted legislation to defund NPR, PBS, their member stations and their primary funding mechanism, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Efforts to defund NPR and PBS have been raised by Republicans and successfully batted away by public media defenders with annual regularity for decades.

Max’s view

This time could be different. Republicans’ focus on the media has never been remotely this intense. While PBS has found some success on YouTube, NPR’s incomplete digital transformation, declining radio listenership, and high-profile political stumbles have left it weaker than ever. Now […]