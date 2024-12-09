Nine States Poised To Shrink Medicaid Coverage

The Republican Congressional prostitutes whose services have been rented out to the illness profit system corporations are just waiting for Trump to come into power so that they can cut Medicaid. As this article describes, this would leave over 3 million Americans, many of whom voted for Trump, without health coverage. If you live in any of the nine states in the map at the top of this article, I urge you to start doing research to find out how you can still be protected, and what it will cost you.

With Donald Trump’s return to the White House and Republicans taking full control of Congress in 2025, the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion is back on the chopping block.

More than 3 million adults in nine states would be at immediate risk of losing their health coverage should the GOP reduce the extra federal Medicaid funding that has enabled states to widen eligibility, according to KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News, and the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. That’s because the states have trigger laws that would swiftly end their Medicaid expansions if federal funding falls.

The states are Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act encouraged states to expand Medicaid programs to cover more low-income Americans who didn’t get health insurance through their jobs. Forty states and the District of Columbia agreed, extending health insurance since 2014 to an estimated 21 million people and helping drive the U.S. uninsured rate to record lows.

In exchange, the federal government pays 90% of the cost to cover the expanded population. That’s far higher than […]