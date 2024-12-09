Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, December 9th, 2024

Mirror, Mirror 2024: A Portrait of the Failing U.S. Health System

Author:     David Blumenthal, Evan D. Gumas, Arnav Shah, Munira Z. Gunja, and Reginald D. Williams II
Source:     The Commonwealth Fund
Publication Date:     September 19, 2024
 Link: Mirror, Mirror 2024: A Portrait of the Failing U.S. Health System
Stephan:  

As we prepare to be a nation whose healthcare, already the worst amongst the developed democracies, is about to be taken over by incompetent weirdos, I thought it might be useful to readers to see how really bad the American illness profit system already is. By March I expect it to be much worse.

Abstract

  • Goal: Compare health system performance in 10 countries, including the United States, to glean insights for U.S. improvement.
  • Methods: Analysis of 70 health system performance measures in five areas: access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health outcomes.
  • Key Findings: The top three countries are Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, although differences in overall performance between most countries are relatively small. The only clear outlier is the U.S., where health system performance is dramatically lower.
  • Conclusion: The U.S. continues to be in a class by itself in the underperformance of its health care sector. While the other nine countries differ in the details of their systems and in their performance on domains, unlike the U.S., they all have found a way to meet their residents’ most basic health care needs, including universal coverage.

Introduction

Mirror, Mirror 2024 is the Commonwealth Fund’s eighth report comparing the performance of health systems in selected countries. Since the first edition in 2004, our goal has remained the same: to highlight lessons from the experiences of these nations, with special attention to […]

