Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Editor’s Note – Can You Help

Author:    
Source:    
Publication Date:    
Link: Editor’s Note – Can You Help
Stephan:  

The news is getting ever bleaker and it is getting more complicated to get fact-based data. I want to thank all who have been sending in monthly contributions or who have sent in support over the past several days. This makes a great deal of difference to me.

I have been doing SR now for 33 years; I give it away freely and don’t permit advertising because I don’t have time to dig out whether a potential advertiser fosters wellbeing. Over the years it has taken longer and longer each day to research fact-based articles and reports, and it has become ever more expensive. My out-of-pocket costs last year were $22,000, and this year it will be more. So if you read SR regularly, and are able to do so, I would certainly appreciate a contribution to help cover those costs.

Donate here or send in a paper check.

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Karen on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 11:27 am

    I used to support you every year, but now you’ve made it necessary to do that thru Paypal. Whenever I used Paypal, I always get some fraudulent charges.
    I will mail you a check to Nemoseem Media, but who do I make the check out to?

    Reply
  2. Beth Alexander on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:43 am

    Thank you for your support.

    Send a Check To:
    Nemoseen Media
    P.O. Box 905
    Langley, Washington 98260

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *