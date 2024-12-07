Editor’s Note – Can You Help

The news is getting ever bleaker and it is getting more complicated to get fact-based data. I want to thank all who have been sending in monthly contributions or who have sent in support over the past several days. This makes a great deal of difference to me.

I have been doing SR now for 33 years; I give it away freely and don’t permit advertising because I don’t have time to dig out whether a potential advertiser fosters wellbeing. Over the years it has taken longer and longer each day to research fact-based articles and reports, and it has become ever more expensive. My out-of-pocket costs last year were $22,000, and this year it will be more. So if you read SR regularly, and are able to do so, I would certainly appreciate a contribution to help cover those costs.

Donate here or send in a paper check.